New YMCA camp focuses on helping teens develop life skills

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - For many, there’s nothing quite like summer camp at the YMCA.
But once you hit a certain age, it’s not as easy to figure out where you fit.
“A lot of times teenagers between the ages of 13 and 15 are too old for a babysitter but not old enough to work,” says Katina Smith.
To help fill that gap this year, the YMCA of Coastal Georgia is giving them another option.
“We’re super excited to launch a new initiative called the L.I.T. Program,” said Tommy Hurst of the Effingham County YMCA.
Smith, who is the coordinator of Leaders in Training (L.I.T.) believes the new program is just what teens need.
“It’s geared towards teaching students not only leadership skills but life skills, as well as touching on social and emotional development.”
Not only will the teen week program offer teens the chance to get certified in CPR, babysitting and life guarding but it will also help them answer some tough questions about themselves.
“Who am I? What do I like? What drives me,” says Smith.
While completion of L.I.T. will give them a chance for future employment.
“They complete this program and become 16, they’ll be eligible to be an employee here at the YMCA,” said Hurst.
Smith believes no matter what route these teens take from here; this new program will give them something they can take with them wherever they go.
“All the things they need not just to be leaders but to be good people,” said Smith.
The program starts June 1, but you can get registered right now.
If you’re interested in signing up for L.I.T. at any of the Coastal Georgia YMCA campuses click here or call your local YMCA.
Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.