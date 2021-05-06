Savannah Convention Center expansion underway

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s been a little over a month and a half since Georgia Governor Brian Kemp and local leaders broke ground on the multi-million dollar expansion of the two-decade old Savannah Convention Center.
The expansion will give the Convention Center the ability to host larger events, and update and upgrade what it has to offer.
If you haven’t seen the parking lot area of the Savannah Convention Center recently, it probably looks a lot different than what you’re used to seeing.
It’s all part of a $271 million expansion that will add a new exhibit hall, ballroom, kitchen area, meeting rooms and a 900-space parking garage. Adding to and upgrading the space will make Savannah an even more competitive convention destination, and help keep downtown busier throughout the week, according to Savannah Convention Center Board member and Vice Chairman, Joe Marinelli.
“Most people think about Savannah as a leisure getaway destination. And that really makes up our weekend traveler, or our weekend visitor. But on the front part of the week, the Sunday through Wednesday part, that’s more of a business travel or a convention meeting visitor. So this expanded Convention Center will give us the ability to being more of that kind of business in for the front part of the week,” said Marinelli.
The work being done now will help keep the expansion project on track, slated to be completed in the late summer of 2023. That’s about the time the City’s tourism industry is expected to start rebounding from the pandemic.
“It will all line up that as we get back to something close to a new normal for the tourism industry, we’ll have the expanded Convention Center for that.”
Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.