Savannah Police investigate Wilcox Street shooting

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Police are investigating a shooting Thursday morning in Savannah.
According to the Savannah Police Department, officers were called to the 900 block of Wilcox Street at 9:15 a.m. and discovered a man suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the foot.
SPD says a person of interest has been located. They say the suspect and the victim are known to each other and this appears to be an isolated incident.
Anyone with information is asked to call SPD’s Violent Crimes Tip Line at (912) 525-3124 or Crimestoppers at (912) 234-2020. Tipsters remain anonymous. Tips can also be submitted through a CrimeStoppers online tip portal by clicking here. Tipsters may qualify for a reward of up to $2,500, depending on the severity of the crime.
