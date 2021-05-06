School of Humanities at Juliette Gordon Low Elementary takes ‘family-friendly’ honor

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Juliette Low Elementary School merged with Thunderbolt Elementary School back in 2017.
It was not easy bringing together two school communities, but their hard work paid off. Getting state recognition for their efforts.
“Well, I think definitely the energy level, they hit you right off the bat, so it’s something that you know you’re likely to come in to say, ‘hey this a very welcoming place.’ Also looking about not only what is going to happen to my kids, you know here at this school, but reaching out to the middle school their feeder program,” Georgia State Superintendent Richard Woods said.
It was all praise for the School of Humanities at Juliette Gordon Low Elementary as Woods toured their school recognizing their family-friendly environment.
They are one of five in the state to earn the honor acknowledging their support for the whole family.
“So, I truly believe that it takes a village to raise children and so in this school we’ve created that environment that encompasses that entire village to be able to come in and support a child so it’s not just for the child to come and have a great experience here, but it’s also for them to be able to leave here and have that same academic instructional experience at home,” School of Humanities at Juliette Gordon Low Principal Tahisha Wright said.
Typically, this award means a lot of face-to-face interaction, but COVID changed things. That is why Woods said this year’s award is special showing innovation.
“They’ve looked at this as expanding the opportunities of engaging parents. I think one of the things they shared with me is that they’ve seen an increase in parent participation this year so I think that’s what we can learn that we don’t necessarily have to do things face-to-face, but for many parents it’s hard to get off work but now I can you know get on my phone or tablet connect up 10-15 minutes speak with a teacher,” Woods said.
School leaders say they not only have a parent resource room but provide food and clothes for those in needed and help however they can. Their goal is to care for the whole child, especially in these challenging times.
“We have made a major shift, but I truly believe that when the children are the center of what you do and your intentional about the support that you provide for children, it doesn’t matter the environment that you’re in you’re going to do what needs to be done to be able to provide that support,” Wright said.
Juliette Gordon Low Elementary is the second Savannah-Chatham County Public School to earn the family-friendly distinction, but they hope to help others achieve the same status.
