Thursday | A bit cooler, ahead of a much cooler weekend

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Good morning! It’s a partly cloudy and dry morning across our area. Temperatures are mild; in the upper 50s and lower 60s well inland, cooling into the low and mid-60s around the Metro and upper 60s and lower 70s along the beaches.
Under a few clouds, the temperature warms into the upper 70s by lunch-time and peaks in the low to mid-80s in many spots. A few inland communities may fail to reach 80°. The forecast remains dry with a breeze.
Much cooler weather filters in this evening and tonight. We’ll wake up to 50s and lower 60s Friday morning with a light breeze. Temperatures only warm into the upper 70s and lower 80s Friday afternoon, under lots of sunshine.
Cool weather carries us into the weekend. In fact, some communities will dip into the 40s Saturday morning!
The next round of warmer weather and chances of rain arrives early next work-week.
Have a great da,
Cutter
