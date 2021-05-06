Tybee Island feeling economic impact from movies filming in area

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - The City of Tybee Island is gearing up for another movie to be filmed there next week. Thursday the city council approved the permit for it at a special called meeting.
“It is nice to see Tybee in the movies,” said Mayor Shirley Sessions.
Tybee Island has already been a production destination back in April when the movie ‘Devotion’ was being filmed. That was the first movie filmed on the island since COVID changed everything.
“We’re happy to accommodate the film industry and they have been very accommodating and they’ve assured us that they are going to take every precaution.”
Mayor Shirley Sessions says while the city is happy to host productions, it can cause disruptions at times to those trying to enjoy the beach or even get to their homes.
“When the filming is done at a very peak time during the season inconveniencing residents and businesses and visitors for parking and those types of things.”
On Monday, council approved the permit for the second movie that’ll be filmed on the island this year. Paramount Worldwide Productions will be shooting a movie called “The in Between.” Filming will be from May 10 to the 13.
“The biggest filming they’re going to be doing is going to be on Tuesday and it’s on the north end.”
Mayor Sessions says in the future, she may ask the council to look at implementing an impact fee that the production company would have to pay. This fee would be for movies being filmed on the beach and it would help go toward paying for beach renourishment.
“We are looking at more progressive ways at funding beach renourishment and looking at other ways of doing renourishment when it’s appropriate rather than every five to seven years.”
The majority of the filming will take place at Battery Brumby and the lighthouse. The city says the crew has assured them that their main concern is making sure people are given proper access to parking and to the beach.
