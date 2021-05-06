White House official speaks about Restaurant Revitalization Fund

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - One part of the $1.9 trillion dollar COVID relief bill was a program designed to help restaurants and bars, called the Restaurant Revitalization Fund.
The $28.6 billion plan to help provide grants to bars and restaurants impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic with rent and expenses, including pay roll.
Food and drink establishments can receive up to $10 million in grants from the program.
We’ve heard from all over the area and country about workforce shortages in the restaurant industry. White House American Rescue Plan Implementation Coordinator Gene Sperling tells WTOC he believes this money could help businesses relieve some of those issues.
“You know, I think if that helped people pay some more Americans who work in restaurants a bit more money so that they could support their families better and draw them back in the work force, I think that’s a positive,” Sperling said.
Sperling says nearly 200,000 business owners have applied for the grants, but he adds it’s possible only approximately 100,000 applications will be approved.
Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.