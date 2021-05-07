Amazon fulfillment center coming to Savannah; will create 1,000 jobs

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Georgia Governor Brian Kemp announced a new Amazon fulfillment center is coming to Savannah.
The new center is expected to create 1,000 full-time jobs.
In a statement, the governor said, “I appreciate Amazon’s continued commitment to creating well-paying e-commerce jobs for hardworking Georgians and look forward to the positive impact it will bring to the coastal region.”
The 640,000 square-foot facility is being built on Pine Meadow Drive.
Employees will work alongside Amazon’s robotics technology to pick, pack, and ship smaller customer orders, such as books, toys, and small household goods.
Individuals interested in career opportunities with Amazon are asked to visit www.Amazon.jobs for additional information.
The new fulfillment center is expected to open in 2022.
Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.