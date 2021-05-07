Attorney: GBI says no video of SPD in-custody death

“In a climate where Black men and women are dying in deadly interactions with police, there must be a proper investigation that is thorough, transparent, and most importantly truthful. The family wants Savannah and the rest of the world to know that Mr. Harvey was not suicidal and they do not believe he would ever have harmed himself. We will do our part to ensure that Mr. Harvey’s death is fully and thoroughly investigated.” Attorney Francys Johnson, Davis Bozeman Johnson Law Firm.”