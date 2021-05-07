Bulloch Co. man creates sustainable products

BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - We have all heard the plan of “reduce, reuse and recycle.”
A Bulloch County man may have found a way to do all three - literally from his own back yard.
If one man’s trash is another man’s treasure, maybe Jon Cook’s found the treasure map. He started his recycling business when the City of Statesboro stopped offering the service.
At first, he was just testing ways to grind down glass and plastics to keep them from a landfill and make something new.
“I quickly started running out. So, I asked friends and family to save their plastics so I could use them,” Cook said, with Boro Recycling.
For him, it’s as much as about gathering materials as it is a recycling service.
“We collect 500-600 pounds of plastics per week. So, every week we are collecting a little more than one bag this size full of plastic,” he said.
His patent-pending process turns glass and plastic into landscaping pavers, man-made river rock, parking blocks, and more, depending on which recipe he uses.
“We cut out a lot of steps to make a recycle process that’s very simple, very effective, and very cost effective. In addition to offering to local builders, one local hardware store has bags of GreenRock you can buy for yourself,” Cook said.
He says this model could work in almost any city in Georgia.
