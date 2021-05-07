Change of command at Savannah District of Army Corps of Engineers

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Army Corps of Engineers in Savannah has a new commander.
Col. Joseph Geary took command of the Savannah District Friday morning on Hutchinson Island.
The district operates three hydroelectric dam and reservoir projects on the Savannah River and is overseeing the massive Savannah Harbor Expansion Project.
Col. Geary said he is looking forward to the opportunity to serve the American people in his new role.
“This is one of the few opportunities in the military where you can directly to the economy and the people of the nation,” Col. Geary said.
Col. Geary comes to Savannah from the Pentagon where he worked at the Office of the Secretary of Defense.
Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.