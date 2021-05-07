College graduations kick off this weekend with in-person ceremonies

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - After a tough year where many students had to learn virtually, seniors will get to spend the final moments of their college careers in person.
Spring commencements are being held at Georgia Southern and Savannah State universities. They will both have ceremonies on Friday and Saturday. All of them will be in-person, and more ceremonies are planned to keep the number of attendees smaller.
Both universities will also have typical measures in place, like sanitation stations, mask-wearing, and temperature checks. They also have seating in pods and ask that you to arrive with your family group and then stay seated together as a unit.
Even with those changes, universities in Southeast Georgia could not be happier to once again offer in-person ceremonies.
“We know that our students endure a lot, not only to get here, many of them are still first-generation students, so, to see where they started and have them walk across the stage receiving their degree, it is the most phenomenal experience that you can ever have,” said Sametria McFall, SSU Interim Provost.
Savannah State has 340 graduating this year and Georgia Southern will have a little under 4,000 walking across the stage over the next week. Since Governor Brian Kemp rolled back restrictions, graduates were able to get additional tickets to let more of their family and friends attend.
