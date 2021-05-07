Dave Turley’s Friday WX Forecast 5-7-2021

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Dry and windy today with gusts over 30mph possible through 8pm. A RED FLAG WARNING is in effect through 7pm. Winds quickly decrease after sunset. A dry cold front moves through the area today. This will allow much cooler air to move in Saturday morning. Most inland areas will start in the 40s. High pressure moves over us Saturday with sunshine and dry weather. The high pressure moves off the southeast coast Sunday. This keeps us dry but brings back warmer temps. A cold front moves in late Monday and stalls into Wednesday. Low pressure may move along the front into Thursday. This will bring back rain and storm chances everyday.
Tonight will be clear and chilly with decreasing winds, lows 47-55.
Saturday will be sunny, highs near 80.
Saturday night will be clear, lows in the mid 50s.
Sunday will be mostly sunny, highs in the mid 80s.
Sunday night will be partly cloudy, lows in the mid 60s.
Monday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers and storms, highs in the mid 80s.
Monday night will be mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers, lows in the low to mid 60s.
Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers and storms, highs in the mid 80s.
Tuesday night will be mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers, lows in the mid 60s.
Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers and storms, highs in the upper 70s.
Wednesday night will be mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers, lows in the mid 60s.
Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers and storms, highs near 80.
Thursday night will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers, lows in the low 60s.
Coastal Waters Forecast: SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY until 11pm. Tonight: NW winds at 15-20 kts with gusts to 25 kts diminishing to 10-15 kts after midnight, seas 3-4 ft diminishing to 2-3 after midnight. Saturday: NW winds at 5-10 kts becoming S in the afternoon, seas 2 ft.
