Dave Turley’s Friday WX Forecast 5-7-2021

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Dry and windy today with gusts over 30mph possible through 8pm. A RED FLAG WARNING is in effect through 7pm. Winds quickly decrease after sunset. A dry cold front moves through the area today. This will allow much cooler air to move in Saturday morning. Most inland areas will start in the 40s. High pressure moves over us Saturday with sunshine and dry weather. The high pressure moves off the southeast coast Sunday. This keeps us dry but brings back warmer temps. A cold front moves in late Monday and stalls into Wednesday. Low pressure may move along the front into Thursday. This will bring back rain and storm chances everyday.