Friday | Much cooler, stunning weather in the weekend forecast

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Good morning! It’s a cooler morning across the area. Temperatures are in the low to mid-50s inland and mid to upper 50s along the I-95 corridor and across the city of Savannah.
Under a mostly sunny sky, the temperature warms into the low to mid-70s by noon and peaks in the upper 70s and lower 80s this afternoon. Some far-northern communities and beaches may stay in the mid-70s. It’ll be windy along with the sunshine, with gusts to 30 MPH, or so. Wind, combined with dry air and sunshine increases the risk of wildfires today. Do not burn anything; save it for another day.
Saturday begins on a chilly note, with temperatures in the mid to upper 40s away from the beach. Even portions of the immediate Savannah Metro will cool below 50° early Saturday morning. Temperatures peak around 80° Saturday afternoon with breezy winds.
The warming trend really gets-going Mother’s Day as we warm back into the mid-80s Sunday afternoon. Warmer, more humid, and occasionally wetter weather returns to the forecast early next work-week.
Have a great weekend,
Cutter
Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.