Friday | Much cooler, stunning weather in the weekend forecast

Under a mostly sunny sky, the temperature warms into the low to mid-70s by noon and peaks in the upper 70s and lower 80s this afternoon. Some far-northern communities and beaches may stay in the mid-70s. It’ll be windy along with the sunshine, with gusts to 30 MPH, or so. Wind, combined with dry air and sunshine increases the risk of wildfires today. Do not burn anything; save it for another day.