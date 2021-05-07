Laws will widen private school aid, let home-schoolers play in Ga.

ATLANTA (AP) — More Georgia special education students would be eligible for subsidies to attend private schools and home-schooled students could play on their local public school team under laws signed by Gov. Brian Kemp.
The Republican governor signed the bills into law at a ceremony Thursday. They’re aimed at Christian conservatives.
Senate Bill 47 expands eligibility for special needs scholarships to students who have accommodation plans under Section 504 of the federal Rehabilitation Act.
Senate Bill 42 lets students in grades 6-12 take part in sports or other extracurricular activities when they take at least one online course facilitated by a local public school system.
