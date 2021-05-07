Man facing charges after marijuana grow operation discovered in Liberty Co.

Man facing charges after marijuana grow operation discovered in Liberty Co.
Jovan Edwards (Source: Liberty County Sheriff's Office)
By WTOC Staff | May 7, 2021 at 10:03 AM EDT - Updated May 7 at 10:14 AM

HINESVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - The smell of pot gave away the location of an illegal marijuana grow operation in Liberty County.

Marijuana grow house in Liberty Co.
Marijuana grow house in Liberty Co. (Source: Liberty County Sheriff's Office)

Detectives with the Hinesville Police Narcotics and Crime Suppression Unit say they could smell the drugs coming from inside a home in the Happy Acres Mobile Home Park. Once inside, the sheriff’s office says they found 60 marijuana plants, a gun, cash, and over two pounds of marijuana ready for sale.

Deputies arrested 25-year-old Jovan Edwards. He’s facing several charges, including Manufacturing of Marijuana.

Marijuana grow house found in Happy Acres Mobile Home Park.
Marijuana grow house found in Happy Acres Mobile Home Park. (Source: Liberty County Sheriff's Office)

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.