Naked man barricades himself in car on highway in Glynn County
By Action News Jax | May 7, 2021 at 12:49 PM EDT - Updated May 7 at 12:55 PM

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Glynn County Police Department is working an incident on Interstate 95 near Exit 29.

The police department told Action News Jax that a naked man has barricaded himself in a car on the highway. They believe he may have weapons.

Below is a list of roads closed in the area:

  • Highway 17 between Pilot and Loves
  • Hwy 17 near Loves Truck Stop is closed north and southbound
  • Hwy 17 is being turned around before the business area
  • 95N Exit 29 is closed.95S Exit 29 traffic must turn right towards the Pilot

