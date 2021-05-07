Naked man barricades himself in car on highway in Glynn County

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Glynn County Police Department is working an incident on Interstate 95 near Exit 29.
The police department told Action News Jax that a naked man has barricaded himself in a car on the highway. They believe he may have weapons.
Below is a list of roads closed in the area:
- Highway 17 between Pilot and Loves
- Hwy 17 near Loves Truck Stop is closed north and southbound
- Hwy 17 is being turned around before the business area
- 95N Exit 29 is closed.95S Exit 29 traffic must turn right towards the Pilot
