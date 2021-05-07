Pooler adds first ever full-time Code Enforcement Officers

POOLER, Ga. (WTOC) - You may notice a couple new vehicles driving around Pooler lately.
“Cars marked Code Enforcement. They’re hard to miss,” says Pooler Mayor Rebecca Benton.
Pooler has now added two full time Code Enforcement Officers.
Before now the city relied on building inspectors to help with code enforcement but it soon became clear they need more.
“It’s because, again, we’re growing, and we need to have our ordinances complied with,” Mayor Benton says.
Code Enforcement in Pooler will fall under the jurisdiction of the police department.
Although they aren’t Police Officers their work may be just as important in keeping the peace in Pooler.
“We have to have ordinances enforced, like if they don’t keep their yard or somebody has a barking dog,” said Mayor Benton.
Doing their part to help this growing city avoid too many growing pains.
If you happen to notice in code violations the city has both a phone number and email you can use to contact Code Enforcement at (912) 330-8693 or email code@pooler-ga.gov
Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.