SC governor signs into law college athlete compensation bill

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC/AP) - Gov. Henry McMaster signed into law a bill that would allow college athletes in the state to make money or other benefits from their names and images.
The law signed Thursday allows athletes to be paid from outside organizations for autograph sessions, guest appearances, sponsorships or other events that use their name, image or likeness.
The proposal does not allow athletes to be directly paid for playing and they can’t use their school’s logos, uniforms or facilities in their endeavors.
The law does not go into effect until May 2022 to give the NCAA time to create a uniform policy across the country.
When the bill was debated in March, it received support from politicians on both sides of the political aisle.
It even received support from two well-known coaches who might not be expected to often agree with each other.
“Well all know that very few of our student athletes are going to be professional in the sport that they play,” UofSC Athletics Director Ray Tanner in March. “So now they have a chance to get into the real-world experience aspect of maximizing what this name, image and likeness.”
“This would be legitimate compensation for student athletes and not an inducement to attend a certain school or for on field performance,” Clemson Athletics Director Dan Radakovich said.
The bill’s sponsors said they did not want the Palmetto State to be left behind. Six states already have similar legislation on their books, including Florida, a state with a school also in the SEC.
