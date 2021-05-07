SC Senate stalls bill allowing open carry of guns

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC/AP) - The chances of South Carolina joining most other states allowing licensed people to openly carry pistols and not hide them under a jacket has dimmed.
The Open Carry with Training Act, H.3094, would allow anyone with a concealed weapons permit to carry a handgun out in the open. The House passed the bill in a final vote of 73-26 last month.
A small group of senators met Tuesday to discuss the bill but didn’t find time to vote on it.
The chairman of the subcommittee promised to meet again as soon as possible, but there are only eight days left in the General Assembly’s regular session.
It would allow anyone who passes the background check and roughly eight-hour course to get a South Carolina concealed weapons permit to carry their pistol in the open.
