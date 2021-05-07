SCCPSS prepared for in-person graduation ceremonies

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Thousands of SCCPSS seniors are just weeks away from graduation.
“I think everyone is getting what we call graduation fever and so they’ve been really excited and it’s been really positive. We’ve also gotten some emails and communication just about being thankful that we were able to do something in person this year and acknowledge their accomplishment,” said Bernadette Ball-Oliver, Associate Superintendent for Secondary Schools, SCCPSS.
Associate Superintendent for Secondary Schools Bernadette Ball-Oliver says the curbside celebrations are proof of just how excited students and families are.
All high school graduations will be held at T.A. Wright Stadium at Savannah State University.
Ball-Oliver says masks are required, all students and guests will go through COVID-19 screening, and have their temperature checked.
She also says each student has received four guest tickets. 2020 graduates will also be able to participate in a Rainbow Ceremony May 21st to celebrate their accomplishments.
“We did say on last year that if we found it possible to do something for them this year we would do so.”
Ball-Oliver says every department at the district pitched in to make in person graduation happen.
Graduation ceremonies begin May 17.
Dr. Ball-Oliver says in case of rain, ceremonies will be held at Tiger Arena.
For the full graduation ceremonies schedule, please click here.
