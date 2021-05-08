Dave Turley’s Saturday WX Forecast 5-8-2021

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -High pressure remains over the area tonight with dry and calm weather. The high pressure moves off the southeast coast Sunday. This keeps us dry but brings back warmer temps. A cold front moves in late Monday and stalls south of the area into Wednesday. Low pressure may move along the front into Thursday. Unsettled weather is expected Monday through Thursday with a chance for showers and storms everyday.
Tonight will be clear and quiet, lows 55-64.
Sunday will be mostly sunny, highs in the mid 80s.
Sunday night will be partly cloudy, lows in the mid 60s.
Monday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers and storms, highs in the mid 80s.
Monday night will be mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers, lows in the mid 60s.
Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a 50% chance for showers and storms, highs in the mid 80s.
Tuesday night will be mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers, lows in the mid 60s.
Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a 50% chance for showers and storms, highs in the lower 70s.
Wednesday night will be mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers, lows in the upper 50s.
Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a 50% chance for showers and storms, highs near 70.
Thursday night will be mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers, lows in the upper 50s.
Friday will be mostly cloudy early with a 20% chance for showers then afternoon clearing, highs in the upper 70s.
Coastal Waters Forecast: Tonight: NW winds at 10 kts, seas 2. Sunday: S winds at 10-15 kts, seas 2 ft. Monday: SW winds at 10-15 kts, seas 3-4 ft subsiding to 2-3 ft in the afternoon.
