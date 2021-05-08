Hilton Head Christian brings home girls SCISA soccer state title

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WTOC) - Hilton Head Christian girls soccer defeated Christian Academy 3-0 at Heathwood Hall Saturday afternoon to bring home the 2A South Carolina Independent School Association state championship- their second in program history.
Before the half, sophomore Bless Hurtado found the net, and the Eagles found the scoreboard to take a 1-0 lead. Freshman Devon Yard and junior Addie Lentz also scored goals in the win. Senior goal keeper MiKayla Kelca had five saves.
This was also the first title for first-year head coach Rosa Smith.
The Eagles girls team finished with a 10-4-2 overall record.
The HHCA boys team played in the later game, facing Oakwood Prep for the title for the fourth time in as many years. At the end of regulation it was tied up at 1-1, but the Knights were able to score a golden goal in overtime for the win.
The Eagles boys team finished the year 7-3-2.
Hilton Head Christian has won state titles in football, boys golf, girls basketball and girls soccer this school year.
