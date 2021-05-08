Moment of silence held in Augusta on what would have been Ahmaud Arbery’s 27th birthday

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WTOC) - “Today is actually his birthday, so we’re celebrating him and recognizing the fact that he lost his life not necessarily to those in the blue, the police, but he lost his life to people who just gunned him down for running throughout a neighborhood.”
There was a moment of silence in an Augusta parking lot honoring those lost to police violence on Saturday. The event marked what would have been Ahmaud Arbery’s 27th birthday.
The moment of silence also came one day after a trial date was set for the three men accused of killing Arbery in Brunswick last year.
Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.