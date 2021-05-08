One wounded in shooting outside Hilton Head Island nightclub

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WTOC) - Deputies with the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office responded to an early morning shooting Saturday outside a nightclub on Dunnagans Alley on Hilton Head Island, according to a release from the office.
Deputies arrived on the scene around 1:45 a.m. and found a female gunshot victim. Paramedics with Hilton Head Island Fire Rescue transported the victim to a nearby hospital, and she was later flown to Savannah Memorial for additional treatment.
Deputies investigating the shooting learned that the victim was shot by another woman identified as Danielle Carpenter, 25, of Bluffton. Carpenter left the scene in a vehicle. Beaufort County deputies located Carpenter’s vehicle on U.S. 278, and she was pulled over during a traffic stop. A hand gun was found inside the vehicle, according to the release.
Carpenter has been taken into custody and is being held at Beaufort County Detention Center. She charged with Attempted Murder and Possession of a Weapon during the Commission of a Violent Crime based upon witness accounts and evidence at the scene, according to the release.
This is a developing story. WTOC will provide updates as they come available.
