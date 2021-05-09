BCSO issue warrants in connection to attempted murder in Burton

BURTON, S.C., (WTOC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office has issued warrants for a man they say was involved in an attempted murder in Burton.
Police say deputies responded to a shots fired call outside of a residence on Parris Island Gateway Thursday night around 9:40 p.m.
When deputies arrived, they found 2 men wounded. One of taken to the hospital and treated for serious injuries. The other victim was treated and released.
Police say witnesses at the scene identified 22-year-old William Labar V, of Burton, as being responsible for the shooting and leaving the scene before deputies arrived.
The warrants obtained for Lavar V’s arrest is for two counts of Attempted Murder and one count of Possession of a Weapon during the Commission of a Violent Crime.
Labar V has not been located and should be considered armed and dangerous.
Anyone with information on his location is asked to Sergeant Jennifer Snider at 843-255-3421
