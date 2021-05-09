Fire damages historic hospital in Statesboro

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Fire crews in Statesboro are looking for answers after a fire damaged a historic landmark. The building was once home to VanBuren Hospital, owned and operated by Dr. Harvey VanBuren, Statesboro’s first Black doctor.
Neighbors say the fire started around 9:00 p.m. in the building on Elm Street.
VanBuren Hospital served people of color in the early to mid 1900s. The building has been vacant for years with the electricity disconnected. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Statesboro Fire Department at 912-764-3473.
