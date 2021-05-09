Jamie Ertle’s Sunday WX Forecast 5-9-2021

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s been a bright, warm, and breezy day especially for the islands. A cold front is approaching from the west and wind gusts 20-25 mph are expected across most of the area, and perhaps 25-30 mph at the beaches. These winds and especially the gusts will ease a bit later this evening and overnight.
There has been a Fire Danger Statement in place this weekend, we will wait and see if another one is issued Monday, but relative humidity should be higher.
Daybreak Monday mix of sun and clouds and warm 65-70° from inland to the coast. We’ll warm to the middle 80s even at the beaches with a west wind and a 30% chance of mid afternoon/early evening rain storms. Our western cities like Reidsville and Sylvania, Statesboro and Claxton have a better chance at getting that rain than the islands.
Tuesday: A backdoor cold front will drop south into the viewing area. It’ll give us scattered showers and thunderstorms with cities along I-16 and south having the best chance at seeing any of that rain. Some storms could be severe. Afternoon highs will range from the mid-upper 70s across the north with lower-mid 80s elsewhere.
At the same time, an area of low pressure will begin to develop off the Georgia/Florida coast. This will try to pump in moisture overnight Tuesday into Wednesday and Thursday. Mostly cloudy skies and rain will keep us considerably cooler for Wednesday and Thursday with afternoon highs ranging from the mid-upper 60s inland to 70s at the coast!
High pressure is expected to build on Friday, although we may start the day with some rain and clouds, it’s expected to be clearer and warmer by days end.
Beaches: There is a moderate risk of rip currents in effect for all beaches through this evening. The combination of astronomical influences and gusty winds along the sea breeze will support a moderate risk for rip currents for South Carolina beaches Monday. An elevated rip current risk will redevelop Wednesday and continue into Thursday with breezy northeast winds developing.
