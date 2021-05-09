Mothers who have lost children to gun violence join Savannah Mayor Van Johnson in support of new gun violence initiative

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - City officials kicked off a 100-day campaign Sunday afternoon with several mothers who can no longer can spend Mother’s Day with their children after losing them to gun violence.
“If you see something! Say something!”
Savannah Mayor Van Johnson and several aldermen stood on top of a roof to get the message out.
“Today we show love to our mothers. Over the next 100 days we are going to show the power of mothers,” said Johnson.
It was a symbolic gesture to show how the mayor, city and police will be getting on top of crime in Savannah.
“And it is our intent to make sure that for 100 days we embrace the children in our community to let them know that we care. And we’re here. And we are a voice and we’re going to listen,” said Alderwoman Linda Wilder Bryan.
The City of Savannah wants to help put an end to gun violence in Savannah in ten ways in 100 days and they’re asking for help.
“The police in our community, they’re not responsible for mothering children. Parents do that. So we know that mothers have extreme influence over their young people, and if every mother just takes care of their own home, and their own children, and then expand that out to those living on either side of them or across from them, then we can change this community for the better,” said Johnson.
Mothers who have lost children to gun violence were also given an opportunity to speak at Sunday’s event.
“Stop the violence in our city. Because we don’t want anymore mothers crying,” said Michelle Pasturs, who lost a child to gun violence.
The women and families say days like Mother’s Day are difficult, but hopefully events and campaigns like “Get on Top of Crime” will prevent other mothers from joining their club.
“So all of these wonderful mothers, he calls us heroes, we call him a hero. But we’re standing together in solidarity so we people can see that we’re bringing everybody together to fight crime,” said Wilder Bryan.
