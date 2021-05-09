Nationwide flower shortage impacts florists’ business on Mother’s Day

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Flower shops were busy on Sunday as shoppers grabbed something special for the mothers in their lives. While florists are seeing tons of business on Mother’s Day, many are also struggling on one of their busiest holidays due to a nationwide flower shortage.
“We haven’t slept. We ate, trust me, we’ve eaten, but we haven’t slept,” said William Kirkland, a designer at The Flower Boutique in Savannah.
The boutique was nothing short of busy this Mother’s Day.
“We love it. We wouldn’t change it for the world,” Kirkland said.
Over the last few days, hundreds of flower arrangements have been put together and sent off for delivery to customers.
“We are just trying our best to meet the customer demand,” said Anne Chang, The Flower Boutique’s owner.
The demand, on their second busiest holiday of the year, has been a challenge. Chang says it’s because of the nationwide flower shortage the COVID-19 pandemic has caused.
“Our wholesalers would tell us that they actually weren’t even sure that we’d get the flowers,” she said.
Chang says this has made their prep work for Mother’s Day very difficult because they didn’t get a lot of these flowers until Friday.
“The typical flowers that you’re used to seeing, whether it’s the daisies or carnations, it’s almost been impossible to get those type of flowers,” she said.
It’s also affected the quality and pricing of the product they can put out too.
“Carnations are a very typical flower. It’s actually almost been more expensive than roses. Roses have gone up almost five times what we’re used to paying,” said Chang.
“We kind of get in, make the best of whatever is going on and we produce a beautiful product for our community,” said Kirkland.
No matter what Chang says they had to celebrate such an important holiday by making beautiful masterpieces that her own mother taught her how to do.
“She started this business about 35 years ago. She passed away four years ago on Easter. In many ways I don’t even know if I’m actually running the business. In many ways I think my mom is still running the business,” she said.
Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.