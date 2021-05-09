Savannah Fire rescues residents from balcony during a fire in an Abercorn St. apartment

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Members of the Savannah Fire Department rescued residents from the balcony of an apartment on Abercorn Street after a fire began inside, according to a Facebook post from the department.
The blaze began overnight when an object in the hallway caught fire, according to Savannah Fire. The apartment, located along the 10600 block of Abercorn Street, filled with smoke, and residents headed out onto the balcony.
Savannah firefighters extinguished the fire before it impacted other apartments in the building. There are no reports of injuries.
Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.