Savannah Fire rescues residents from balcony during a fire in an Abercorn St. apartment

Savannah Fire rescues residents from balcony during a fire in an Abercorn St. apartment
Savannah Fire responded to a fire at an apartment building on the 10600 block of Abercorn Street overnight. (Source: Savannah Fire Department)
By WTOC Staff | May 9, 2021 at 5:44 PM EDT - Updated May 9 at 5:44 PM

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Members of the Savannah Fire Department rescued residents from the balcony of an apartment on Abercorn Street after a fire began inside, according to a Facebook post from the department.

The Savannah Fire Department rescued residents from the balcony of an apartment in the 10600 Block of Abercorn Street...

Posted by Savannah Fire Department on Saturday, May 8, 2021

The blaze began overnight when an object in the hallway caught fire, according to Savannah Fire. The apartment, located along the 10600 block of Abercorn Street, filled with smoke, and residents headed out onto the balcony.

Savannah firefighters extinguished the fire before it impacted other apartments in the building. There are no reports of injuries.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.