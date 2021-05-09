Savannah Sports Council holds first event since COVID-19 pandemic began

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - On Saturday the NAIA men’s and women’s lacrosse championships wrapped up in Savannah. It was the first event the Savannah Sports Council has held since before the COVID-19 pandemic began last year.
Sixteen teams, eight men’s and eight women’s teams, played through the quarterfinal rounds into the championship games held Saturday in Savannah’s Memorial Stadium.
Reinhardt University, a Georgia team, won their fourth-straight NAIA Men’s Lacrosse Invitational Championship with a 17 to eight win over Indiana Tech.
In the early game, the Keiser University women’s team defeated University of the Cumberlands 13 to 11 to bring home the inaugural NAIA Women’s Lacrosse National Title.
Director Rob Wells said the crowds exceeded expectations and they were happy to be back on the field.
“You know, this is why we’re here, why we exist, and the last 15, 16 months have been, you know, it’s just kind of wondering if we’re ever going to have something to do again. To finally be back at it and have an event and have it be a big success like it is, it means the world,” he said.
The next big event on the sports council’s calendar is the Savannah Women’s Half Marathon and 5k in October, and their banquet coming up on Tuesday.
