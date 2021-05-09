SC reports 378 new COVID-19 cases, 8 deaths

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported a decrease in both new confirmed cases and confirmed deaths Sunday afternoon.
DHEC reported 378 new cases, down from 425 new cases reported Saturday. They also reported 8 confirmed deaths on Sunday, up from Saturday’s report of 19.
Sunday’s numbers also included 203 probable new cases and one probable deaths.
The newest numbers bring the state’s totals to 485,766 confirmed cases, 98,751 probable cases, 8,444 confirmed deaths and 1,148 probable deaths.
The latest report tallied the results of 14,965 tests with a percent positive of 5.7%, up from 3.4% reported Saturday.
More than 7.5 million COVID-19 tests have been performed since the pandemic began.
