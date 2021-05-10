Calvary Day celebrates inaugural flag football state title

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - In 2020, the Georgia High School Association sanctioned girl’s flag football as an official sport.
Calvary brought home the very first state title back in December.
Monday morning, the team was able to celebrate its milestone with a ring ceremony in front of the school.
Because of their success in the inaugural season, senior Neveah Hamilton was actually recruited and signed her national letter of intent to play flag football at Warner University in Florida.
The players said to set a precedent and show that girls can play the sport too was a major accomplishment for them.
“It was crazy, like actually being able to go out and play this sport and being the first to do it and actually prove to people that we can, like, do it without all the stereotypes - it was amazing,” Hamilton said.
“This ring represents a lot of hard work. A lot of love that all the girls on the team share, you know, like I said, at the beginning of the season we didn’t really know what to expect, and then going throughout the season, seeing our success, we kind of saw, ok maybe we could really go all the way with this, and then, you know, finally being actually able to win a state championship, it just means so much,” junior Mahkayla Premo said.
The team says they’re ready to get to work over the summer and try to repeat next season.
