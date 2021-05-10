Colonial Pipeline shutdown has several concerned about gas prices

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Colonial Pipeline shutdown has several concerned about local gas prices and how it will impact drivers.
Drivers could be experiencing a little pain at the pump because gas prices are expected to rise.
Here in Georgia, AAA says the average price for gas is $2.77, that’s up about 7 cents since last week and more than a dollar from a year ago. In Savannah specifically, it’s even higher at an average of $2.83 per gallon.
One local gas station manager said their prices increased by 10 cents Monday alone. He doesn’t know the direct cause, but says the Colonial Pipeline shutdown is a concern. Customers say they are on the hunt for the best prices.
“With these prices being like this, I will go to the cheapest one there is,” said Ferron Bell.
Morgan and Kristen are on a road trip from New Jersey to family in Florida and say they’ve been tracking prices and say the most expensive was here. While they have been watching the cost they say it’s not been dramatic.
“I mean I don’t want to see gas go up obviously, but I haven’t really felt much different right at the moment,” said Morgan and Kristen Belvins.
While the prices are starting to increase, officials with gas buddy say if the pipeline doesn’t resume soon it could be even worse especially in states like Georgia, the Carolinas and Northern Florida. This is a concern as people begin traveling again like the Blevins.
“If the gas prices are too too terrible people will stop flying, they will stop traveling. Right now everybody is going crazy because everything just opened up so nobody can cares what everything is right now, but they are going too,” said Morgan and Kristen Belvins.
The Manager of Shell on Chatham Parkway says they will keep a close eye on gas prices as they get their incoming shipments.
