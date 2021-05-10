COVID hospitalizations slightly up in Chatham Co.

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The number of newly diagnosed COVID-19 cases over the past seven days continues to drop in Chatham County.
It sits now at the lowest rate since last June.
While this is a good sign, the number of hospitalizations due to COVID has increased recently and remained steady.
We are now 14 months into the COVID-19 pandemic and hospitals say they continue to be impacted though what that looks like has shifted.
“We had impressive uptake of the vaccine in those 65 and older and so what we’ve seeing now is that those folks are not coming to our hospital to be admitted with COVID-19 in the numbers they were before because many of them got vaccinated and the vaccine works. So, we are seeing that it’s a younger age on average of individuals that are being admitted with COVID-19,” Memorial Health Pediatric Infectious Disease Dr. Stephen Thacker said.
Dr. Thacker says it is typical for Memorial to be treating around 10 patients a day with COVID and believes this is a new plateau of cases. According to the Coastal Health District, there are 23 patients hospitalized Monday (May 10), a significant drop from our peak back in January, but not lower than we have seen recently.
Dr. Thacker says while some come to the hospital with complications from COVID, most patients are admitted for difficulty breathing which they treat differently now.
“We’re relying on what we call non-invasive support more frequently and that comes in the form of something called high flow oxygen where were moving oxygen through some prongs that are in your nose really quickly that helps really move air through your lungs, helps move out your carbon dioxide and get new oxygen in quickly and helps support people’s breathing and that’s our strategy to do that as long as we can to hopefully get someone through the recovery phase of the illness and avoid intubating them if we can,” Dr. Thacker said.
Dr. Thacker says fewer people are dying of COVID-19 in our area which he says is further proof of the vaccines effectiveness against hospitalization and death.
Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.