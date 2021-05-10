Evans County student becomes published author

CLAXTON, Ga. (WTOC) - Many students are graduating in the weeks ahead, but one senior in Evans County has something extra to celebrate - becoming a published author.
Stephan Bellamy has always been a fan of a great story.
“When you watch like a really good movie or something,” Bellamy said. “And you’re like, ‘Man, that was so good. I want to watch it again.’”
So when a creative writing class gave the Evans County student an opportunity to create his own story, it’s something he took seriously.
“I remember Stephan very well sitting in our classroom just pouring over his writing and really being dedicated to developing his craft,” Evans County K-12 Writing Instructional Coach Mari Moss said. “I feel like not longer after he was in my class I was like, “This kid’s going to be a special writer.’”
A year later, the then high school freshman started to work seriously on a story that would become his book “Erasing Earth.”
“I didn’t know from there that I wanted to make a book out of it or even publish it. I just knew that it was a project I wanted to work on,” Bellamy said. “It’s definitely a book set in the future, not a good one at that. It’s where humans are no longer on Earth anymore. They’re on, like, a far away planet, and the caretakers of Earth are actually robots.”
This plot felt especially impactful for Bellamy when the pandemic hit.
“It was a bit bizarre because the book is actually about a virus a bit destroying society and causing this chaos, and they have to recover from it. And it was a bit of a moment when COVID came. it was like, ‘Wow. This is kind of basically happened in my book but, like, with robots instead of humans.’”
Bellamy finally held the first copy of his book in February.
“Around my birthday actually, and it was so amazing. It was like opening up a Christmas present,” Bellamy said. “It felt unreal honestly.”
“I think when I saw the post where he was holding his book, that was going to be published and I think ready for release in June,” Moss said. “I think that’s the first time I was like ‘Wow, this is out there.’”
Actually, Moss had read part of her student’s book already.
“I don’t know if you remember,” Bellamy told her during their interview with WTOC. “But actually, in 8th grade in some class when you told us about some writing project, I actually wrote a potential piece of ‘Erasing Earth.’”
His next chapter promises to be a page turner as well. Bellamy heads to Vanderbilt on a full-ride scholarship in the Fall.
“There’s definitely a bunch to explore there,” he said. “Just a whole lot of positives in my book.”
Bellamy is considering majoring in English, but said he’s still not sure if he wants to take his writing from a hobby to a career.
“Erasing Earth” will be released June 1 but is available for pre-sale now here.
