Gas prices on the rise again

ATLANTA, Ga. (WALB) — Georgia gas prices increased at the pump compared to a week ago. Georgia motorists are now paying an average price of $2.76 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline.
Monday’s state average is 6¢ more than a week ago, 6¢ more than last month, and $1.13 more than this time last year.
It now costs motorists $41.40 to fill a 15-gallon tank of gasoline; that is $4.50 more than what motorists paid in January of 2020, when pump prices hit their peak of $2.46 per gallon.
“While average gas prices jumped last week as the nation continues to see COVID-19 recovery, all eyes are now on the Colonial Pipeline and the fact a cyberattack has completely shut all lines, leading to what could become a major challenge for fuel delivery,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. “The situation is growing more intense each day that passes without the pipeline restarting, and motorists are advised to show extreme restraint or exacerbate and prolong the challenges.”
“If the pipeline returns to service in the next day or two, the challenges will be minimal, but if full restart doesn’t happen by then, we’re likely to see a slight rise in gas prices, but more importantly, challenges for motorists needing fuel in Georgia, Tennessee, the Carolinas, Virginia, Northern Florida and surrounding areas. I’m hopeful the situation will quickly improve as multiple levels of government are involved, this may become a nightmare should it continue just ahead of the start of the summer driving season. GasBuddy will continue to watch the situation and update as necessary,” De Haan said.
“While April saw minimal fluctuation, May is likely to see much larger increases alongside demand spikes, especially closer to Memorial Day weekend,” said Montrae Waiters, spokeswoman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “AAA continues to monitor the Colonial Pipeline outage and what effect it may have on gas prices. At this time it’s just too early to know if it will cause pump prices to increase.”
NATIONAL AVERAGE JUMPS AS SPRING DRIVING SEASON BLOOMS
Since last Monday, the national average for a gallon of regular gasoline has increased by 6 cents to $2.96. According to data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), total domestic refinery utilization increased to 86.5 percent last week amid a slight drop in demand from 8.88 million barrels a day to 8.86 million barrels a day. American drivers should expect continued price fluctuations at the pump in the lead up to Memorial Day Weekend.
OIL MARKET DYNAMICS
At the close of last week’s formal trading session, WTI decreased by 92 cents to settle at $64.71. Crude prices have increased this week, but continuing market concern that crude demand will stumble due to surging coronavirus infection rates around the globe have limited price gains. Additionally, prices increased after EIA’s weekly report revealed that total domestic crude oil inventory dropped by 8 million barrels to 485.1 million barrels. If total supply decreases again next week, crude prices could climb alongside pump prices.
REGIONAL PRICES
Atlanta ($2.75)
- Most expensive Georgia metro markets – Brunswick ($2.83), Hinesville-Fort Stewart ($2.82), and Valdosta ($2.77).
- Least expensive Georgia metro markets – Catoosa-Dade-Walker ($2.67), Rome ($2.70), and Gainesville ($2.71).
