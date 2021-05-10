Gov. Kemp to sign overhaul of Georgia’s citizen’s arrest law

“Today, I am overwhelmingly thankful that Georgia has moved forward in repealing its citizen’s arrest statute. As the original sponsor of House Bills 1203 and 45, legislation which mirrors HB 479, I am reminded of more than 158 years of an outdated, antiquated law that was responsible for a racist past of 1863. This law that played a role in the unfair detainment and lynching of African Americans has shined a bright light for a new Georgia,” stated Rep. Gilliard. “Repealing Georgia’s citizen’s arrest statute is just the beginning. I am currently working with State Senator Michael Gianaris to repeal a similar law in New York and State Representative Wendell Gilliard to do the same in South Carolina. Now, Georgia moves forward to become the state that is too busy to hate.”