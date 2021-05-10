Graduation ceremonies begin in Statesboro for Georgia Southern’s Class of 2021

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Thousands of Georgia Southern graduates will receive their diplomas in one of six commencement ceremonies scheduled over the course of a week. More than 4,000 students from the Armstrong, Liberty and Statesboro campuses will receive undergraduate, Master’s and Doctoral degrees.
Last year, the university held virtual ceremonies due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Georgia Southern President Dr. Kyle Marrero says students deserve to mark this major milestone in-person.
“We’re still following protocols. But to be in-person, to see people’s faces, at least behind the mask as they cross and be there with them in this momentous occasion is a fantastic celebration,” said Dr. Marrero.
The university held two ceremonies in Savannah on Saturday. Monday marked the first of four ceremonies in Paulson Stadium in Statesboro this week. They’re holding multiple events to keep crowds smaller and allow students and families room to social distance.
