Jamie Ertle’s Monday WX Forecast 5-10-2021

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - There’s a cold front to our northwest that is slowly making its way toward us. In the meantime we’ve warmed to the 80s along I-95 and hte beaches but cooler inland as some light rain has begun to fall with cloudier skies. Isolated storms possible through the early evening if the sea breeze can make it past the islands, then we’ll have a quiet overnight. 8:12pm sunset temperatures should be around 77°.
Daybreak Tuesday 67° with a mix of sun and clouds and we’ll be tracking the front moving south through the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry. Widely scattered showers and storms are expected in the afternoon that even linger into the overnight of Wednesday. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s for the Lowcountry and along the islands with low-mid 80s for south of the Altamaha to Savannah.
Wednesday: Cold front stalls to our south and waves of rain expected in the morning and afternoon. We begin our morning with low-mid 60s and some us struggle to get out of the 60s for highs. We’re forecasting 72° for Savannah, but we’ll have a 15mph northwest wind and wet, so not too warm feeling at all.
Thursday: Lows will be in the upper 40s to upper 50s inland to the coast and expect another semi-wet day, the best chances do look to be in the afternoon, with overall highs only in the upper 60s.
High pressure builds in by Friday for the weekend with sunshine and temps near 80° for Saturday and Sunday.
Stay Safe!
JErtle
Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.