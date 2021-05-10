Jamie Ertle’s Monday WX Forecast 5-10-2021

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - There’s a cold front to our northwest that is slowly making its way toward us. In the meantime we’ve warmed to the 80s along I-95 and hte beaches but cooler inland as some light rain has begun to fall with cloudier skies. Isolated storms possible through the early evening if the sea breeze can make it past the islands, then we’ll have a quiet overnight. 8:12pm sunset temperatures should be around 77°.