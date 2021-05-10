Lowcountry residents react to unemployment benefit changes in S.C.

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - We’re hearing reaction from people in the Lowcountry who will be impacted by a new change that will soon happen in South Carolina.
You might remember, last Thursday, Governor Henry McMaster directed the Department of Employment and Workforce to stop the state’s participation in all federal pandemic-related unemployment benefit programs.
“We really haven’t seen a decrease during the pandemic. Whether it’s food insecurity, housing and mortgage or put assistance, you know, it’s been constant and we think there will be an increase once these benefits end,” said Bluffton Self Help Director Kimberly Hall.
Nonprofits have helped a lot of people in the last year.
Through that help, they’ve met a lot of people who want to work but know there are multiple reasons for the current labor shortage.
“I think an increase in positions, obviously the assistance, and the lack of international folks coming in as well, obviously tourism is very high.”
While staffing has been a national issue, there are areas in certain industries where it’s a vicious cycle. Like at the Boys and Girls Club, they say they have parents that need to take their kids into childcare, but they stay they can’t get the staff to watch those kids that need it.
“Staffing, like everyone, has been a challenge for us. And because we offer a full day during the summer we typically double our staff, so we’ve been out hiring like everyone else and it’s been a huge challenge,” said Boys and Girls Club HHI Director Kim Lykins.
Childcare is completely full so parents that want to work can’t access it.
“We’ve had a wait list since we opened and we continue to have a wait list.”
But the Boys and Girls Club can’t bring on more children because they can’t find the staff.
“if we can’t get employees then we can’t take care of the number of children that need to be taken care of. And so in some situation’s parents just simply won’t be able to work.”
The nonprofit say there is no simple answer for what can be done.
“It’s really tough for everyone right now.”
To make working place is more attractive, many areas are raising their wages like here at the boys and girls club, they are paying across the board starting at $15 an hour to attract more people to come and work for them through the summer.
