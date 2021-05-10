Monday | Warm, scattered rain ahead of a cold front

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Good morning! It’s mild and muggy, under a few clouds. Patchy fog is possible before 8 a.m.
Under sunshine, the temperature warms into the mid and upper 80s this afternoon. It’ll be warm and mostly dry. Isolated, to scattered, showers or thunderstorms are possible later this afternoon and evening. Spotty rain may linger into the overnight hours as temperatures cool back into the 70s, then 60s overnight.
Tuesday begins mild and muggy, once again, followed by a warm afternoon. Scattered rain and thunder is in the forecast Tuesday afternoon and evening ahead of a cold front.
The front moves in, then stalls out, across our area Wednesday and Thursday. Cooler, wetter weather is forecast both Wednesday and Thursday. IN fact, Thursday could feature one of the coolest May afternoons in years.
The forecast dries out Friday and cool, sunny weather lingers into the weekend.
Enjoy your day,
Cutter
