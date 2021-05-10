Pooler to provide fire services for new Amazon fulfillment center

POOLER, Ga. (WTOC) - The new Amazon fulfillment center may not be in Pooler, but when the property was deannexed from the city more than five years ago they did maintain some responsibility for the site.
“As part of that deannexation we remained the fire provider, fire protective provider for it,” said Pooler Fire Chief Wade Simmons.
A service that does come at a price, just not to the residents of Pooler.
“Nobody in the City of Pooler is going to pay any additional money for this. We’ll negotiate a fire protection fee with the provider that’s going out there and we’ll service them for that,” Chief Simmons says.
Station Three will be the ones handling the bulk of the calls from the Amazon location. Which Chief Simmons says is exactly what it was originally designed to do.
“Fortunately for us that station there is actually the slowest one of our stations, so we’ll be able to absorb the workload. We built the station planning, knowing that, all of that area and some additional area along Highway 80 all the way towards Dean Forest is going to develop. So we have that planned in there,” he said.
Along with Station Three, they hope to have a new fire station, Station Five, up and running on Jimmy Deloach by the end of the year offering them even more support. But even as they stand ready Chief Simmons believes from what he’s seen, this new fulfillment center shouldn’t be a major safety concern.
“I’ve been very impressed. We’ve toured some of their facilities that are already open and how they operate, and the safety plans have impressed, and I look forward to working with them and their staff,” he said.
