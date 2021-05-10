Protection plan in place for historic cemetery during movie filming

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - TV cameras will be rolling yet again in Savannah’s Historic District, this time in a downtown cemetery.
The Netflix series “First Kill” is shooting around the Savannah area, and Tuesday night they’ll be filming a scene at the Colonial Park Cemetery off Abercorn Street. That scene includes driving a vehicle through the cemetery, which has some residents concerned about protecting the historic site.
The director for Savannah’s Office of Special Events, Film and Tourism said because of the historic value of a cemetery like this, and the fact that it’s a final resting place, permits to film here aren’t granted often. When they are, there’s a lot of rules of what film crews can and can’t do.
The “First Kill” series actors will be driving an SUV into the cemetery, but it has to stick to the walking path. The production crew will also be putting down pavers along the sides of the path, helping to make it temporarily wider and to make sure the vehicle doesn’t touch the grass.
“What I want the community to know is the City of Savannah works very diligently to make sure that if we have filming, that it is respectful of both the infrastructure and the place, of it being a cemetery,” said Susan Broker, with the Savannah Office of Special Events, Film and Tourism.
According to a flier handed out by the production team last week, filming will be from 7 p.m. Tuesday until 1 a.m. Wednesday. There will also be some traffic control in the area, and production trucks parked on the surrounding streets.
Broker also says the city would not allow any type of action sequences in the cemetery, so portions involving anything like that will be in a cemetery in the Atlanta area.
