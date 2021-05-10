Proud to be a Farmer: Shuman Farms

TATTNALL COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A Tattnall County farmer splits his time and energy between raising his own crops and helping deliver someone else’s nationwide.
Bret Caudell watches sweet onions come in from the field and get ready to ship coast to coast. He started at Shuman Farms two days after he graduated college, 15 years ago.
“I’d say the interest in agriculture started as a child. As I turned into an adult, it turned into a passion,” said Caudell.
He got his degree in agribusiness from University of Georgia. But he says the job has taught him things the classroom didn’t.
“The volatility of the markets, and if it breaks on a farm, you’ve got to fix it. And the only way to learn how is to fix it.”
Eight years ago, he bought a small farm of his own nearby to raise row crops and cattle.
For Bret, farming season goes year round. If he’s not here at the shed helping grade and pack onions, he’s on his farm growing his crops.
He says it can be a challenge to stay on top of both operations and he relies on good staffs at both. He enjoys knowing both help keep so many families going.
“Farming itself is full of moments of satisfaction. There are a lot of starts and a lot of finishes.”
He hopes to keep doing both and watching them grow. And that makes him Proud to be a Farmer.
Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.