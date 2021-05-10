Savannah, other airports seeing big increase in travelers

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - If you have plans to fly out of the Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport soon, be sure to give yourself plenty of extra time as the airport is seeing long lines again.
Within the last couple of months, the airport industry has seen travelers return in big numbers. As for the Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport, they have recently added new airlines and routes, so this summer could be their busiest summer yet.
The airport is seeing about 10,000 people go through on its busiest days. That’s a huge difference compared to last May when they were at only about 1,000 travelers per day. Even though numbers are going up, they are not quite back to pre-pandemic levels yet but say they expect to be by the summer months.
If it has been a while since you had a flight, be sure to go through your bag and have it organized before getting to the security checkpoint so you don’t get delayed or held up in a long line.
“Once you get to the checkpoint there are going to be lines. They move quickly thankfully. TSA is staffed well and everything is moving along smoothly. It is just a little daunting when you see that line when you come around the corner, so, we want everybody to be prepared and not panic when they get here and see a line,” said Lori Lynah, Director of Marketing and Air Service Development at the Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport.
The airport also has operations managers working the lines to keep people moving through and making sure they aren’t missing flights.
Since lines have been long lately, travelers are advised to arrive at the airport two hours before their flight is scheduled to leave.
For flights, parking, and airport information at SAV, click here.
