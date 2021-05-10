Savannah police investigate morning shooting at motel on Ogeechee Rd.

Savannah police investigate morning shooting at motel on Ogeechee Rd.
SPD responded to a report of a shooting at a motel in the 3800 block of Ogeechee Road Monday around 6:15 a.m. (Source: WTOC)
By WTOC Staff | May 10, 2021 at 8:01 AM EDT - Updated May 10 at 8:09 AM

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Police are investigating a shooting Monday morning in Savannah.

According to the Savannah Police Department, officers responded to a report of a shooting at a motel in the 3800 block of Ogeechee Road around 6:15 a.m. They say one male was shot and appeared to have non-life-threatening injures.

Anyone with information is asked to call SPD’s Violent Crimes Tip Line at (912) 525-3124 or Crimestoppers at (912) 234-2020. Tipsters remain anonymous. Tips can also be submitted through a CrimeStoppers online tip portal by clicking here. Tipsters may qualify for a reward of up to $2,500, depending on the severity of the crime.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.