Savannah police investigate morning shooting at motel on Ogeechee Rd.

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Police are investigating a shooting Monday morning in Savannah.
According to the Savannah Police Department, officers responded to a report of a shooting at a motel in the 3800 block of Ogeechee Road around 6:15 a.m. They say one male was shot and appeared to have non-life-threatening injures.
Anyone with information is asked to call SPD’s Violent Crimes Tip Line at (912) 525-3124 or Crimestoppers at (912) 234-2020. Tipsters remain anonymous. Tips can also be submitted through a CrimeStoppers online tip portal by clicking here. Tipsters may qualify for a reward of up to $2,500, depending on the severity of the crime.
Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.