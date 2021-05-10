Union Mission to host hospitality industry job fair

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The local hospitality community is continuing to recover from the economic impact COVID-19 has had on it.
Now, these companies are looking to make hires and are offering competitive salaries for both part-time and full-time work.
President and CEO of Union Mission, Michael Traynor says this is their first time hosting a job fair here. They decided to have one after hearing the need from the local hospitality industry.
The job fair will be held this Thursday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Grace House on Fahm Street and is open to anyone. Open positions range from cooks to customer service personnel.
Ten companies, including Parkers, River Street Restaurants, Tidewater Landscaping and The Hyatt Regency, will be in attendance and are likely to make hires on the spot. Folks with Union Mission say no prior hospitality experience is required because the employers are willing to train on the job.
President and CEO Michael Traynor says the labor shortage does present a good opportunity for those in the homeless community to have the opportunity to prove themselves.
“I think anybody is interested in finding someone who’s qualified and I think that’s why it’s important that we’re offering this service to our clients. I think it’s going to make a big difference in giving them an opportunity to express who they are and to really take away that stigma that people have about homeless people,” said Traynor.
