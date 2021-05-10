United Way of the Coastal Empire raises $675,000 for COVID-19 response fund

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s been over a year since the United Way of the Coastal Empire began their COVID-19 Rapid Response Fund.
Since then, they’ve been able to help thousands of residents throughout our region with rent, mortgages and utility bills.
The pandemic has caused people across the country to lose their homes, businesses, jobs and more.
It’s lead many in the Coastal Empire asking for help, some for the first time and United Way of the Coastal Empire answered.
“To date we’ve served just over 2,000 people within rent and mortgage assistance just through the COVID-19 rapid response fund,” said Jennifer Darsey, Vice President of Direct Services and Impact at the United Way of the Coastal Empire.
United Way began their COVID-19 Rapid Response Fund last March.
Darsey says with the help of donors and community partners they raised $675,000 to help those in Chatham, Effingham, Bryan and Liberty County.
“It’s helped people sometimes with a months worth of rent or months worth of mortgage payments. It is helped people keep their future wealth who had mortgages, who were facing foreclosure, so it’s made an enormous difference and enormous impact, but I think the greatest impact for us as a organization to see how quickly our community comes to gather to help people.”
Today, as many are without work, that need is still there.
“People are still struggling with rent. People are still struggling with facing foreclosure. People are still struggling to keep their lights on. People are still struggling to find jobs.”
Darsey believes without United Way and community partners thousands would have lost their homes.
“I’ve been with the organization for about 10 years and to see us be able to help thousands and thousands of people directly stay in their homes and keep their lights on. It’s been absolutely incredible.
Darsey says evictions are still happening in Chatham County.
She says they hope those who may need rental assistance take advantage of Chatham County’s Emergency Rental Assistance Program through United Way or the Economic Opportunity Authority. You can find more information here.
